Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 6,082 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

ITW opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.