Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

