Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 956 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

ABT opened at $125.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

