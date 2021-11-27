Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

