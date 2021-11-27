Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.04

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $29.37. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 175 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPTF. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.