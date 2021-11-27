Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Sunrun worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

RUN opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

