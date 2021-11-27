Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $39.64 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.21 or 0.07478167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,009,886 coins and its circulating supply is 335,653,968 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

