SuperFarm One Day Volume Reaches $45.25 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003093 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $607.43 million and approximately $45.25 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00015739 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 155.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000789 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

