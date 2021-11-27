SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $311,809.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004447 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $311,809.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00063961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00077438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00104906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.35 or 0.07441434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,684.36 or 1.00048013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,407,853 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

