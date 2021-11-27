SureRemit (RMT) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2,835.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

