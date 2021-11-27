Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 196.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 494,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 72.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.