SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $82,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $714.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $337.83 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

