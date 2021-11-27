Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 110 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 103.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SVNLY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.11. 79,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

