Swap (XWP) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $693,175.75 and $1,537.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00077160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.90 or 0.07489112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.07 or 1.00021549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,400,490 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

