SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $187,988.15 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 192,003,849 coins and its circulating supply is 191,283,418 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

