Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$27.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

