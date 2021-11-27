Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.
Swiss Prime Site stock remained flat at $$100.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73. Swiss Prime Site has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $108.15.
Swiss Prime Site Company Profile
