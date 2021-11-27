SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 1.33% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 576.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

