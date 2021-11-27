Symbol Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Billion (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $10.01 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00077160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.90 or 0.07489112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.07 or 1.00021549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

