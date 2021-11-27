Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €121.63 ($138.22).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SY1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €125.35 ($142.44) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €119.44 and its 200 day moving average is €118.19. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

