SyncFab Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

