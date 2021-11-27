Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

