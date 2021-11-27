Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.97 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

