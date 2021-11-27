T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $112.87 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 619.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.