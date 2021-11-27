Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $117.09 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $607.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.