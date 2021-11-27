Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $607.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

