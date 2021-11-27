Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,106 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average is $322.61. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

