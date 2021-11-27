Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,695 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,120,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 48,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

