Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. abrdn plc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Waste Connections by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $134.21 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

