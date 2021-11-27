Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,316 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,687,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $901.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.