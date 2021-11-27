Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

