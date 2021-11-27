Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,018.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00338301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,503,214 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

