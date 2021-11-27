Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $246.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.