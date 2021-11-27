Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $224.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

