Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 7,101 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $116.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

