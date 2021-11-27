TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 198,895 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 2.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

