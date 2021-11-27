Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 2,959.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,961 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Teekay worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Teekay in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Teekay in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TK opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $330.63 million, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

