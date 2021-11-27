Telos (TLOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $298.43 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

