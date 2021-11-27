Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

