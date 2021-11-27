Terra 24 Hour Volume Hits $814.06 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $44.49 or 0.00081402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion and $814.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 870,970,363 coins and its circulating supply is 394,307,155 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

