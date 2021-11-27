TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $36.78 million and $38,629.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00078173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.19 or 0.07480345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.97 or 1.00143130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,418,381,373 coins and its circulating supply is 41,417,652,264 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

