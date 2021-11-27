Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $953.77 and a 200-day moving average of $765.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

