Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $953.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

