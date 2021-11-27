Tether 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $73.93 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion and $73.93 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00064836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00103373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.41 or 0.07421536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.05 or 1.00482326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021787 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 77,351,995,266 coins and its circulating supply is 73,121,243,702 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

