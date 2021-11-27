Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $188.26 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

