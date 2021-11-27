Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

