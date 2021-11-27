TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

