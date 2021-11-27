The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $240.14

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.14 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 195.80 ($2.56). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 158,446 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.07 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

