The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.95% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.