The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,046 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $51,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $48,974,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.8% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,387,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 735,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.